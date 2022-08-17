Today’s DEWALT Gold Box delivers up to $259 in savings on cordless tool bundles from $149

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $259 off DEWALT tool kits to bolster your at-home and job site kit. One standout offer is the 2-tool DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $229 shipped. Currently selling for $319 at Home Depot, this is up to $90 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year. In fact, we have only seen this kit drop this low on Amazon once before today. It combines one of the brand’s cordless drills with an impact driver, both with LED lighting for tight spaces. It also ships with 2.0AH and 4.0AH batteries alongside the charger you’ll need to juice them back up and a contractor bag to store and transport it all. Head below for more Gold Box DEWALT deals.

If the combo kit above isn’t overly useful for your needs, you’ll also fine the single-tool DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit marked down in today’s Gold, alongside some other gear, at $149 shipped from the regular $229 price tag. That and the rest of today’s Amazon Gold Box offers can be found on this page, just be sure to jump in before the sale ends later tonight.

Check out this deal on Greenworks’ 24V cordless 1/4-sheet sander kit, then head over to our tools guide for additional offers. An even more affordable solution by comparison to today’s lead deal would be the deal you’ll find there on this 2-piece Greenworks 24V Max brushless drill/impact driver kit that is now marked down to $90 at Amazon with all of the details you’ll need in our previous deal coverage.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit features:

Both the drill/driver and impact driver in the cordless drill combo kit have a brushless motor which delivers up to 57% more runtime over brushed

The impact driver in the cordless tool set has a compact, lightweight design to fit into tight spaces

The drill/ impact driver combo kit has a high-speed trasmission with 2 speed settings

Both the drill/driver and impact driver have an LED light with 20-second trigger release delay to provide increased visibility in dark or confined spaces

