Learn the Dwarf or Elf language from Lord of the Rings with Drop’s latest ENTR keyboards

While we’ve seen Lord of the Rings keycaps from Drop in the past, this time around, the boutique brand went all-out. Launching two custom-designed ENTR keyboards today, Drop is letting you showcase both your support for Dwarves or Elves with its latest release. Sound interesting? Let’s take a closer look down below.

Drop and Lord of the Rings keyboards make their debut

Drop partnered with MT3 here just like they did for the keycap set launched last year. This time around, however, you’re getting a complete keyboard that’s customized with more than just unique keycaps. It’s the first-ever officially licensed keyboard from Lord of the Rings, making this an even more unique launch.

Each keycap has both the English as well as Dwarvish or Elvish letters showcased so you can learn the language of your favorite faction. The Dwarvish keyboard design is based around the Doors of Durin, while the Elvish model features a stylized version of the Two Trees of Valinor.

“The Elvish and Dwarvish languages were created from the genius of J.R.R Tolkien. With our keycap sets, and now, our fully built, premium-grade mechanical keyboards, our community can now enjoy the beauty and mythology of these languages in a whole new way,” said Jef Holove, CEO, Drop. “We’re proud to continue the collaboration with Middle-earth Enterprises to offer the first-ever officially licensed The Lord of the Rings keyboards for fans throughout the realm.”

The ENTR keyboard from Drop features an anodized aluminum case as well as upgraded Holy Panda X switches and Drop Phantom Stabilizers. It also packs a tenkeyless layout for a more compact build overall.

The Drop + Lord of the Rings keyboards are available for pre-order, starting today at $169 each, and shipments will start arriving by early October.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love the way these keyboards look. The unique designs of both take things far beyond where the keycap launch last year did, this time bringing the custom look to the keyboard itself. Not only are there custom graphics, but the anodized aluminum matches the styling of the faction as well, further bringing you into the universe.

After having switched to a Drop ALT at my gaming desk recently, I love the build quality that the brand’s keyboards come with, and this will be no exception. So, if you’re a Lord of the Rings fan, then it’s time to show your fandom far and wide and pick up these unique keyboards from Drop.

