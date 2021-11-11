Learn the old languages of Elvish or Dwarvish with Drop’s latest Lord of the Rings keycap sets

Drop is known for their boutique keycaps, and most recently launched a slew of Marvel-themed sets. The company is back with yet another limited-run set, and this time they’re headed to Middle Earth. There are multiple Lord of the Rings keycap sets being launched right now, all of which are designed to teach you either Elvish or Dwarvish. The sets range from training to hardcore and also have options for tenkeys, ortholinear, and more. What’s included and how does it work? Let’s take a closer look below.

Both the keycap sets being offered by drop, one in Elvish and one Dwarvish, have English letters alongside foreign counterparts. This is a great way to express your pride for either faction from Middle Earth and lay claim to what your destiny holds.

The Dwarves speak Khuzdul, which is a “secret language which they transcribed into the Elvish script Cirth.” Cirth became the written word of the Dwarves as the Elves went on to adopt other forms of writing, leaving behind this unique keycap set in its wake. Designed by Matt3o, these keys feature an “earthy-gray-and-off-white” colorway and all the function keys are also written in Khuzdul.

On the other end of the spectrum, Elves are a race “unlike any other” in Tolkien’s work. Elvish is as unique as the Elves who created it, and it’s “instantly recognizable,” especially on items like the One Ring. Also designed by Matt30, these keycaps come in a “subdued-green-and-off-white” colorway and feature ornate letters transcribed for you to type with.

Both keycap sets come in either a training version, which includes English letters alongside their Elvish or Dwarvish counterparts, or a hardcore set that removes the assistance for a more authentic experience.

The Drop Lord of the Rings MT3 Elvish and MT3 Dwarvish Keycap Sets are available for purchase from $10, though full sets will cost $100 right now. If you’re a member of the Drop Keycap Club, an annual membership program, then there will be a minimum of $20 on the item according to the website.

I’m a huge Lord of the Rings fan and just writing about these keycap sets makes me want to watch the movies again. Maybe now that we’re heading into the cooler months and more time will be spent indoors, I’ll do just that.

The idea of typing in Dwarvish or Elvish is fun and intriguing, and I really like the overall style of the keycaps that Drop has put out here. But sadly, neither set really matches my desk setup, so I likely won’t be joining the ranks of the Dwarves or Elves anytime soon.

