Panasonic Lumix S5 DSLR records up to 4K60 10-bit at $1,698 with free 85mm f/1.8 lens

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Lumix S5 Full-frame 24.2MP 4K60 Mirrorless Camera with 85mm F/1.8 Lens for $1,698 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $1,698 for the camera alone and an additional $598 for the lens, or $1,898 bundled. Either way, you’re saving at least $200 and enjoying a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This camera is made to capture family memories as well as cinematic moments. It’s got the ability to record up to 4K60 10-bit internally and can even capture moments in 1080p 180 FPS slow motion. Plus, there’s also 4:3 anamorphic support. Plus, the included 85mm f/1.8 lens will deliver beautiful bokeh for out-of-focus elements in your videos or photos. Head below for more.

Spend under $1,000 to record moments with families by picking up the Sony Alpha ZV-E10 with 16-50mm lens on Amazon. Considering it costs $798, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value camera that still delivers a solid experience. The 24.2MP sensor can record 4K videos just like today’s lead deal, though it won’t be at 10-bit or the same color space. Plus, the 16-50mm lens is more versatile than a fixed 85mm, making this a solid option for those on tighter budgets.

Or, you could use a smartphone instead to capture your favorite memories. Right now, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are on sale for all-time lows at up to $250 off. The Pixel 6 starts at $499 and the Pixel 6 Pro is on sale from $649, making now a great time to pick up either of these premium unlocked smartphones.

Panasonic Lumix S5 DSLR Kit features:

Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the Panasonic Lumix S5 meshes capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor, the S5 is distinguished by its UHD 4K60 10-bit internal recording, Dual Native ISO, and wide 14+-stop dynamic range. Beyond video, it caters to a versatile range of stills applications with 7 fps continuous shooting, ISO 100-51200 native range, and even a 96MP High-Res Shot mode.

