Start your gaming rig with ASUS’ TUF RX 6500 XT GPU at a new low of $216 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF RX 6500 XT 4GB GPU for $216.28 shipped. Down from $270, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon for this GPU. While this graphics card might not be the most powerful on the market, it’s great for entry-level gaming systems. The axial-tech fan designs feature dual ball bearings that can last “up to twice as long” as sleeved bearing designs. On top of that, there’s an all-aluminum shroud and metal backplate that “enhances durability” for this GPU. Dive into our coverage of the 6500 XT to learn more and then head below for additional information.

If you’re looking to build a full computer and don’t have room for a $216 graphics card in the budget, consider opting instead for AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G processor. It comes in at $179 on Amazon and delivers both a 6-core 12-thread CPU with an integrated Radeon GPU that can actually game fairly well. Curious how good it games? Our previous coverage takes a deeper dive into what the processor has to offer.

Forego having to use a PC to game when you pick up the Fortnite and Rocket League Xbox Series S console bundle while it’s on sale for $250 today. That’s a $50 discount from its normal going rate and makes now a great time to pick up Microsoft’s latest compact console.

ASUS TUF RX 6500 XT GPU features:

Axial-tech fan design features a smaller fan hub that facilitates longer blades and a slimmed down barrier ring that provides better airflow through the cooling array.

Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs.

A 2.7-slot design expands cooling surface area to make the most of the powerful Axial-tech fans.

An all-aluminum shroud and metal backplate enhance durability.

A 144-hour validation program puts cards through a series of stringent tests to ensure compatibility with the latest games.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!