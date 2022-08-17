Score the Fortnite and Rocket League Xbox Series S console bundle at $250 today ($50 off)

Adorama is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle for $249.99 shipped. Price automatically applies in the cart. Currently $290 at Amazon with the standard issue Series S fetching $300 at Best Buy, today’s deal is $50 off and the lowest price we can find on any current-generation Xbox console. Whether you’re looking to jump in for the first time or need to score an extra one for the guest room or elsewhere, at this point you should really wait for these $50 price drops. This is the standard Series S but with copies of Fortnite and Rocket League, the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits included. More details below.

While the package above comes with the usual Microsoft wireless Xbox controller, if you’re looking for some two-player action check out the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. You can score this gamepad and the bundle above for $20 less than the regular price of just the console alone right now.

Swing by this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best Xbox game deals, then check out the price drops we are tracking on Razer’s magnetic Quick Charging Stands. Now 25% off the going rate, they are designed to perfectly match the Microsoft gamepads and are now starting at $30 shipped on Amazon. Dive into our coverage for additional details on what to expect.

Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle features:

Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits.

Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, free-to-play Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries. Midnight Drive Pack Set includes Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks in Fortnite and Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits in Rocket League. Bundle doesn’t include access to Fortnite: Save the World mode.

Get 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale mode and more. Get 1,000 Rocket League Credits and build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket League Item Shop.

