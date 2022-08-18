BenQ’s regularly $800 34-inch curved ultrawide 1440p 144Hz monitor drops to $630, more

Adorama is now offering the BenQ MOBIUZ 34-inch Curved UltraWide 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $629.99 shipped with the price dropping automatically in the cart. Launching at $1,000 and more recently going for $800 at Amazon, this 21% discount, or $170 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Featuring a 1900R curve and a 1ms Moving Picture Response Time, the 34-inch MOBIUZ is sure to create a smooth, immersive experience. This monitor features two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a USB-B plug that lets you use the two built-in USB-A ports, and a headphone jack. Another great feature of this monitor is the FreeSync Premium support. This means you won’t experience tearing in your games while they’re running at high frame rates. This MOBIUZ monitor also has a dual speaker and single subwoofer setup so you can listen without the need for headphones or separate speakers. Head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like these gaming monitors. From now through Sunday, you can grab the ZOTAC RTX 3090 Trinity OC 24GB Graphics Card for $1,000 through Woot’s PC component and peripherals sale. This new all-time low will land you one of the most powerful GPUs on the market right now with it handling just about anything thrown at it, even some 8K gaming.

BenQ MOBIUZ 34-inch Curved Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Monitor features:

34-INCH MONITOR: 21:9 WQHD 144Hz refresh rate 1ms MPRT IPS ultrawide curved gaming monitor and FreeSync Premium for smooth gameplay

IMAGE OPTIMIZATION: BenQ HDRi technology, Light Tuner, Black eQualizer and racing mode optimize image quality for better gaming

SUPERIOR SOUND: 2.1 channel built-in speaker with a 5W subwoofer plus DSP chip, fine tune by treVolo with 5 custom game sound modes

CONVENIENCE: Remote Control, Scenario Mapping and Gaming Quick OSD for easy control, height/tilt adjustable and Eye-Care for comfortable viewing

