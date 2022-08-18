Ready to game at 4K and 8K? That’s right, the RTX 3090 is down to $1,000 at a new all-time low

Now through Sunday, Woot is offering a wide range of PC components and peripherals on sale. Our favorite is the ZOTAC RTX 3080 Trinity OC 24GB GPU for $999.99 Prime shipped, while non-members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Currently $1,180 at Amazon, today’s deal not only marks a new all-time low for this GPU but also the first time we’ve seen the RTX 3090 for $1,000. As one of the most powerful graphics cards on the market, the RTX 3090 will be perfect for your high-end gaming rig. It’ll handle just about anything thrown at it, even some 8K gaming. So, if you’re looking for a premium experience, then today’s deal is about as good as it gets. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

You could save quite a bit of cash and opt for the RTX 3060 instead. As my current graphics card, the RTX 3060 is great for starter systems with 1080p or 1440p being the goal for gaming. Right now the ASUS Dual RTX 3060 is available at Amazon for $410. It still packs a punch and my RTX 3060 lets me game at 1080p ultra settings in most titles while hitting 100+ FPS and can even handle many games at 1440p high or ultra.

Want to stream and game using separate PCs? Consider picking up Pyle’s AV Game Live 1080p60 HDMI capture card that’s on sale for $58. You can send a separate HDMI feed to the capture card, making it possible to game at 4K or 8K with DisplayPort and still stream on a secondary computer.

ZOTAC RTX 3090 Trinity OC features:

Get Amplified with the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast GDDR6X memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity gives rise to amplified gaming with ultra graphics fidelity. Features: – 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores – 3rd Gen Tensor Cores – SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting – IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling – FREEZE Fan Stop – Active Fan Control – Metal Frontplate and Lighted Backplate – FireStorm Utility – VR Ready.

