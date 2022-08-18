Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds deliver Google Fast Pair at second-best price of $58 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 3 Google Fast Pair True Wireless Earbuds for $57.86 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is one of the first overall discounts, and drops to match the all-time low. Available in two styles, the new Jabra Elite 3 just launched at the end of last year and arrive with the most novel feature of Google Fast Pair for quickly syncing to your Android handset. Otherwise, you’re looking at a true wireless design centered around 6mm drivers with 7 hours of battery life per charge. The companion USB-C charging case brings that up to 28 hours and round out the package with IP55 water-resistance. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Taking on a more colorful approach, Anker’s Life P2 Mini earbuds are a great alternative to those who can live without the Jabra branding or Google Fast Pair features. These are sitting at $32 courtesy of Amazon right now and arrive in one of five different styles. Backed by 10mm drivers, there’s up to 32 hours of playback per charge on top of IPX5 water-resistance.

Earlier in the month, we also took a hands-on look at what to expect from a higher-end addition to the Jabra stable. In our most recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, we dove into the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds and tested out the ANC and Google Fast Pair features.

More on the Jabra Elite 3 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds are engineered for those who love rich, powerful sound and crystal-clear calls. Customizing your sound is effortless with the Elite 3 earbuds. With class-leading personalization options via the intuitive Sound+ app, these ergonomic earbuds are engineered with 6mm speakers to deliver a punchy, fuller bass that’s not only just powerful, but also unique to you. For music your way, every day, these Jabra Elite 3 earbuds let you tailor your music to suit your individual hearing profile. Have a smooth day from start to finish with Alexa Built-in, Spotify Tap playback, and Google Fast Pair.

