You can win Pepsi’s one-of-a-kind Gametime TV with a built-in beverage refrigerator

As the summer months come to an end, football season is preparing to kick into gear. After renewing its nearly four-decade partnership with the NFL, Pepsi is looking to award one lucky fan a one-of-a-kind football-watching experience. The Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV is exactly what it sounds like – a TV that has a refrigerator behind it. Keep reading below to learn more and how you can enter to win this TV.

The Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV was designed to solve a problem that dedicated fans face: wanting a nice cool Pepsi, but not wanting to miss a single play. Well, with this setup you’ll be able to watch every game this season on the large 55-inch 4K LED TV, and at the press of a button, the TV will glide from its normal center position off to the right with its motorized system to reveal the wall-mounted 16-can beverage fridge. There are also LED lights within the fridge to make sure your drinks are presented in the best light to fit in with the extravagance of this entire setup. This one-of-a-kind TV/fridge combo will be won by one lucky person as Pepsi is running this giveaway through its Twitter and Instagram accounts. It is limited to the 48 contiguous United States and DC, and you can enter for your chance to win through August 20 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

Two ways to enter to win

Unlike other social media giveaways, like the custom Fall Guys Xbox, Pepsi is allowing entries through Twitter and Instagram, though the requirements for each are similar. Twitter users can enter by quote retweeting the Pepsi giveaway post while including the hashtag GametimeFridgeTV and PepsiSweepstakes. Then you’ll need to tag some friends you’re looking forward to hanging with this football season within the same quote retweet. Make sure you’re also following the Pepsi Twitter account for your entry to count as well.

The Instagram entry requirements are the same as those above, but you’ll be replying to the Pepsi Instagram post instead of reposting or sharing to your story, and you’ll need to follow the account. It is important that your profiles on Twitter or Instagram are public and can be DM’d so you can be notified if you win.

When you’re aiming to innovate on “ways to enhance the football watching experience,” as Pepsi’s chief marketing officer, Todd Kaplan, has stated, you’ve got to do something ambitious, and the Gametime Fridge TV is definitely something. I can’t say this is something I’ve ever wanted, but having seen what it would look like, I would not mind having one in my room.

