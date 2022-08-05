Epic Games celebrating Fall Guys’ anniversary with custom Xbox Series S console and controller

If you’re a big Fall Guys fan or just want a chance to win a free Xbox, now is the time. The official Fall Guys Twitter account is running a giveaway to celebrate the game’s anniversary, and one lucky winner will come into the possession of a custom Fall Guys-themed Xbox Series S console and controller. This giveaway is open now and accepting entries until August 8. Keep reading to learn more about how to enter.

In case you don’t know, Fall Guys is a “cross-platform, massively multiplayer, party royale game where you and your fellow contestants compete through escalating rounds of absurd obstacle course chaos until one lucky victor remains,” as described by the game’s developer Mediatonic. After the game launched on PC and PlayStation in the summer of 2019, it became free to play across every platform on June 21 this year and has seen a resurgence since. Now, as the game celebrates its third anniversary, you can join in on the celebration with the giveaway of a custom Xbox console and controller. Featuring a stark pink base, blue lightning bolt designs, and a gold crown accent, this themed Xbox Series S console is sure to stand out among the rest. The controller itself has also seen a makeover with a two-tone blue and pink colorway with golden accents on the thumbstick, D-pad, and bumpers and triggers to boot.

See more it's our anniversary, so i thought i'd do something nice for you…



retweet this tweet with #FallGuysAnniversaryCustomXboxGiveaway for a chance to win this SUPER AWESOME CUSTOM FALL GUYS XBOX SERIES S!!!



must be following, you have until 8th!!



📚 https://t.co/GOqn5GixoJ pic.twitter.com/DAwK5HHPDt — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 5, 2022

How do I enter this giveaway?

The first step is making sure you live in an eligible area. This is different for every giveaway, but eligible areas for this Fall Guys giveaway include all 50 United States and Washington, D.C., and Europe with some exceptions including Italy, Poland, Portugal, Russia, and Ukraine. If you live in an area outside of the exceptions, you’re good to enter! The next step is making sure your Twitter account is public with the ability for it to receive Direct Messages. You will then need to follow the Fall Guys Twitter account and retweet the tweet above with the hashtag FallGuysAnniversaryCustomXboxGiveaway. And that is it, you will have entered the Fall Guys Xbox giveaway! The giveaway is currently running and will be open to entries until August 8 at 11:00 a.m. BST (3:00 a.m. PDT).

9to5Toys’ Take

It is always great to see a customized Xbox console giveaway, even though I know my chances of ever getting one are slim to none. But hey, I can live vicariously through the winner by looking at the artwork, right? Anyway, this design is very clean and not overstated, unlike some other giveaways (I’m looking at your Sonic fuzzy controllers).

