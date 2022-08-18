Pyle’s AV Game Live 1080p60 HDMI capture card plummets to new low at $58 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the Pyle AV Game Live USB 3.0 1080p60 HDMI Capture Card for $58 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this capture card normally goes for $86 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $20. Designed to capture content for recording or streaming, this unit has full support for 1080p60 which is really all you need. Now, hear me out. Twitch doesn’t give you access to transcoding a stream unless you’re a partner, so if you’re planning on streaming, then 1080p30 or 1080p60 is the ideal resolution to use. Plus, unless you have the latest Xbox or PlayStation, then you’re likely gaming at 1080p as well, so keep that in mind too. It’s also plug-and-play with no software installation required for it to function, as it simply connects to OBS, Streamlabs, and other software as soon as it’s plugged in. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s deal, be sure you have a spare HDMI cable handy since it requires two to be used. This 3-pack of HDMI cords from Cable Matters will have you covered from $18 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Being part of the HDMI 2.1 standard, these cords are ready to handle up to 8K120, 4K240, and more. This future proofs your setup for whenever you upgrade to 4K or higher.

If you’re planning on dipping your toes into content creation, then be sure to check QNAP’s 2-bay Intel NAS that’s currently on sale for an all-time low of $229. That’s a full $120 below its normal going rate and gives you the ability to store footage long-term with RAID redundancy should a drive fail. Plus, being attached to a network, having footage on a NAS instead of your computer means it can be accessed from just about anywhere.

Pyle HDMI Capture Card features:

Live Stream Video Capture Device HDMI Video Capture Device – Live Streaming Record Capture, USB 3. 0 Video Recording with HDMI Pass-Through Features: Full HDMI Game Capture Device with Streaming Function HI-Resolution Capture Up to 1080p 60fpsPlug & Play: No Installation Required Direct-to-Computer Audio & Video Record Ability Built-in Software Supports Voice Commentary Stream Live or Manage Your Recorded Media to Social Media & YouTube Play and Record Games Simultaneously Multi-Language Support Compatible with PC, Mac, Linux

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!