Amazon just dropped QNAP’s 2-bay Intel NAS to all-time low at $229 ($120 off)￼

Amazon is offering the QNAP TS-251D-2GB 2-Bay NAS for $228.99 shipped. Down from $350, this saves $120 and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to be the home for all your files and media, this NAS features 2GB of RAM which can be upgraded in the future to as much as 8GB. This pairs well with the Intel Celeron processor and HD Graphics 600 to make it a capable media and file server in your home. With support for two 3.5-inch SATA hard drives, this NAS comes with built-in Gigabit Ethernet with PCIe expandability should you need 10GbE or other additional functionality in the future. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 6TB NAS-ready hard drive at Amazon for $110. It’s the WD Red drive, which Western Digital has rated for NAS usage with up to 180TB per year workloads, which is far more than the average user pushes through a storage server. I’ve used WD Red drives for nearly a decade and have had very few, if any, fail on me during that time.

However, if you need even more storage, then consider picking up the Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS 3.5-inch 20TB HDD that’s on sale for $400 right now. Coming in at $100 off, this delivers an impressive amount of storage to your NAS while also getting you ready to expand in the future.

QNAP 2-bay NAS features:

Intel Celeron J4005 dual-core 2.0 GHz processor

Intel HD Graphics 600

2 GB SO-DIMM DDR4 (Max 8GB)

2 X 3.5-inch SATA 6Gb/s, 3Gb/s (Diskless)

