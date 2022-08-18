Turtle Beach’s new REACT-R Xbox controller has Superhuman Hearing support at $40

This week, Turtle Beach is releasing its all-new REACT-R for Xbox controller. As the first new controller of 2022, the REACT-R is an “ultra-affordable” option that has many of the same core features of the Recon controller we’ve come to know and love, including Superhuman Hearing for connected 3.5mm headsets. What can the REACT-R do? Let’s take a closer look.

REACT-R from Turtle Beach offers premium features on a budget

The REACT-R from Turtle Beach first launched in the UK and Europe last month, with this week’s announcement being its entrance into the US market. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows, the REACT-R is also available in both Black or White with Purple accents.

“Our new REACT-R Controller offers gamers many of the same features as our critically acclaimed Recon Controller and furthers Turtle Beach’s entry into the gamepad market,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The REACT-R is our first new controller product of 2022 and a tremendous value for Xbox and PC gamers at $39.99. We’re excited to be introducing the REACT-R now, as well as the Recon Controller’s Arctic Camo color variant, with additional Designed for Xbox and mobile controllers coming later this year.”

The $40 price point is honestly pretty great considering all that the REACT-R has to offer. For starters, it uses Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing audio technology, which is an “instant audio upgrade” to “any wired 3.5mm headset.” On top of that, you have controls for both game and chat volume balance as well as mic mute integrated into the controller for easy access.

Turtle Beach’s all-new 2022 REACT-R Controller for Xbox is available to purchase today from Amazon and many other retailers for $39.99 and shipping is already underway.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see that Turtle Beach is making more affordable gaming peripherals for both console and desktop players. Plus, since the REACT-R has most of the same features as the more expensive Recon controller, gamers can get a premium experience without breaking the bank.

Also, the two colorways that it comes in are perfect to match any style of setup. So, regardless of whether you have a blacked-out theme or light and bright, there’s a REACT-R controller to match.

Are you planning to pick up the REACT-R controller for Xbox from Turtle Beach? We’d love to know! Sound off in the comments below.

