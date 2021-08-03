Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available

Turtle Beach’s long-awaited Recon Controller is finally available for Xbox Series X and Series S. With quite a few features packed in, as well as easy access to audio controls, there’s quite a lot to love here. The 8-way D-pad and “smooth” thumbstick movement ensures that you’ll find plenty to love about Turtle Beach’s latest controller. What else does it deliver? Let’s take a closer look at the Turtle Beach Recon Wired Game Controller.

Enhanced audio features are at the center of the Turtle Beach Recon Controller

While it’s, yes, a controller, there’s quite a bit that sets apart the Turtle Beach Recon from the rest of the crowd. The largest differentiator is the “enhanced audio features” available here.

There are EQ presets, game and chat volume mix, mic monitoring, “Superhuman Hearing,” and more to enjoy. The Superhuman Hearing “gives you the ultimate audio advantage,” making it easier to listen for quiet footsteps and enemy weapon reloads when playing your favorite games. Plus, with the ability to change the EQ on the fly and really dial in your chat/game mix, it’s a wonder this controller is only $60.

Responsive controls and pro-aim focus mode make this a controller ready for casuals and professionals alike

Whether you casually play or are a professional in your field, this controller will have quality features and functions that’ll take your experience to the next level. There are textured triggers and bumpers, an 8-way D-pad, and smooth thumb-sticks that are all surrounded by cooling grips to make your experience enjoyable. There are also two mappable buttons, which can be programmed to use “pro-aim focus mode” that tunes the thumb-stick sensitivity for “enhanced long-range accuracy.” If you’re a sniper in whatever game you play, this could seriously change the game for you at the click of a button.

At just $60, you’re getting a lot of features here for the same price as a standard Xbox controller

The standard Xbox Wireless Controller is $60 in most colors, which is the exact same price as the Turtle Beach Recon Controller. Sure, Microsoft’s official model is wireless, but if you’re playing on PC or even closer to the TV, plugging a cable in might not be the worst thing.

Not only would it give you a near-latency-free experience, but the Recon also has a ton of features that Microsoft’s official offering doesn’t have. If you’re looking for the best, most feature-packed controller experience for console, Turtle Beach’s Recon is a great choice.

