Top scents for fall 2022: Cologne, perfume, candles, diffusers, and more

Get ready for fall with a new scent. Today we’re rounding up the best cologne, perfume, and home fragrances that just launched for fall. I personally love to switch up my scent because it brings back memories each time I wear it. It takes me right to that time and place instantly. Inside this guide there are an array of warm scents for the upcoming cooler weather. Be sure to check out all of our top picks below, and you will want to check out GapKids’ Back to School collection as well.

New fall men’s cologne

There are two new scents that just dropped for men this fall. The first cologne that launched is Saint Laurent’s L’Homme Eau de Parfum. This cologne has notes that are warm and woodsy and also inspired by an orange bourbon sour. The vintage-inspired bottle is an amber color which is supposed to look like the warmth of the fragrant cocktail. With over 400 positive reviews from Nordstrom customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars already. You can choose from two size options, and pricing starts at $86.

The second cologne we’re excited about for this fall is the new Burberry Hero scent. This masculine scent features notes of pine needle and cedarwood for a woodsy aroma. It’s a perfect option for cooler weather and has an essence of freshness to it too. You can also find it in two size options, and it’s priced from $104.

Fall perfume for women

If you’re wanting to find a new fragrance, the Harmonist has a Discovery Set for you to find your perfect scent. The Harmonist is a luxurious Maison de Parfum driven by the principles of balance and harmony. The company encourages “the layering of the scents, created to blend harmoniously and help the wearer find perfect balance.” I personally love the Velvet Fire scent that has a warm blend of woods, sage, tonka bean, and tobacco.

Tory Burch has three new perfumes for the fall season called Essence of Dreams Electric Sky, Divine Moon, and Sublime Rose. Each one of these fragrances is a Nordstrom exclusive and comes in three size options starting at $29 shipped. The most notable warm scent for fall is the Electric Sky Perfume, which features a mix of refreshing cactus flower, lavender, and wood.

Home fragrances

Bath and Body Works is offering two new fragrances for fall: Midnight Amber Glow and Warm Vanilla Sugar. Midnight Amber Glow features a cozy blend of amber, caramel latte, and vanilla bourbon. This scent is available in twenty different options including candles and wall flowers for your home. Warm Vanilla Sugar is also available in 16 products and features a mix of vanilla, white orchid, and sparkling sugar.

Apotheke just dropped their fall collection, and the entire line has the dreamiest scents for your home. The three new scents are Cardamom Chestnut, Birchwood Apple, and Blackberry Honey. First of all, the aesthetic of the candle is a crisp white vase that will match with any home. Each 13-oz. candle has 60 to 70 hours of burn time and is priced at $42. My personal favorite is the Birchwood Apple. This scent features an apple base with a mahogany and roasted oak depth with an iconic woodsy smell as well. It’s lovely.

Be sure to let me know in the comments below what your favorite fall scent is.

