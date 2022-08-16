GAPKids’ back-to-school collection drops with essentials for your first day

Are your kids heading back to school? GAP is releasing their kids’ back-to-school collection just in time for all your shopping needs. The collection is called “Everyone Belongs” and was designed to remind us that it’s possible to make room for people of all abilities. Inside this collection you will find denim, khakis, pocket tees, dresses, varsity jackets, and many more items that are highly on trend for this season. Plus, GAP wants the entire collection to be all about versatility, which means you can dress up or down and mix each piece. I also wanted to note that you can score free shipping by signing up for free for a GAP Membership. Head below to find all of our top picks from the new GAPKids’ line, and you will want to be sure to check out Carhartt’s new fall line here as well.

“Celebrating individuality has always been iconic to Gap brand,” says Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. “Back-to-school is the right time to bring this message of belonging to the forefront and reinforce that there is no greater joy than being your true self. ‘EVERYONE BELONGS’ shares an important message for kids and adults alike, and we are excited to continue to encourage individuality, acceptance, and the joy we feel when we embrace our unique selves.”

Top picks in apparel from GAPKids

One of the most notable items from this collection (and a very on-trend piece for this season) is the Kids Varsity Jacket. This gender-neutral piece can be worn by anyone and is a great layering piece for cooler weather. It has an oversized fit and a mock neckline for an elevated look. Plus, it’s made out of 40% recycled wool and is currently marked down to $61.

As we all know, the 90s have made a comeback this year, and the GAPKids collection features an array of loose jeans that are highly popular. The Kids 100% Organic ’90s Loose Jeans with Washwell are available in several color options and are gender neutral as well. They feature a regular, slim, or husky sizing to fit everyone, and the non-stretch material will stay put all day long, without sagging. This style can be found today from just $29.

Back-to-school accessories

Everyone needs a backpack to start their first day of school, and GAPKids has several great options. One of our personal favorites is the Star Wars Recycled Senior Backpack. This style would make a great option for a fan of Star Wars, and it has plenty of space to hold essentials as well as PE apparel. It can easily be wiped clean and is priced from just $38.

You will want to be sure to check out all of the fun accessories here with pricing starting from just $4. Let me know in the comments below what your favorite piece is from the GAPkids back-to-school collection.

