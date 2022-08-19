CORSAIR’s all-new VOYAGER a1600 gaming laptop features Touch Bar-like macro keys

With all the computing power out there on the market right now, it was only a matter of time until someone came along to combine it all into one package. The all-new CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition gaming and streaming laptop is now available and comes chock full of power with the latest Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics on board. You can order a pre-customized configuration from CORSAIR, or can build out your own a1600 with Origin PC and even get custom UV printing or laser etching.

The all-new CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition laptop utilizes the latest AMD has to offer in both the CPU and GPU market. This pairing takes advantage of exclusive smart technologies to “create a gaming and streaming experience like no other.” CORSAIR has also included some of its own technology to enhance the streaming side of things, such as the S-Key macro bar that can function similarly to the Touch Bar seen in some of Apple’s MacBooks. Backed by the Elgato Stream Deck and CORSAIR iCUE software, you can program keystrokes or complex actions to a single button. You’ll also have a fully mechanical keyboard complete with CHERRY MX switches and CORSAIR CAPPELLIX LED backlighting. There is even a built-in fingerprint reader in the power button and a built-in infrared camera to add Windows Hello support for fast logins and extra security.

When you purchase the new VOYAGER AMD Advantage Edition laptop from CORSAIR directly, there will be two primary configurations to choose from. The “low-end” build comes packed with the Ryzen 7 6800HS 8-Core/16-Thread 4.4GHz+ processor with the Radeon RX 6800M backing up the graphics horsepower. You’ll also have a 16-inch 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz display that comes color calibrated from the factory. This model comes packed with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage for all your gaming and streaming needs. This model can be purchased with Windows 11 Home or Pro with the price changing slightly depending on which OS you go with.

The next step up comes with the Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-Core/16-Thread 4.8GHz+ processor, the same Radeon graphics, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an additional terabyte of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. All the other specs, including the screen, Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2, 2x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility ports, and the mechanical keyboard, remain the same between the models. You also have your choice of Home or Pro for OS here, like the other model.

Do you want even more customization? Say no more because Origin PC has you covered. You can configure your own VOYAGER a1600 Laptop with the ability to go up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 8TB of NVMe SSD storage across the two M.2 slots, and even have custom UV printing or laser engraving on the chassis of the laptop.

Where to order?

CORSAIR Ryzen 7, 16GB, 1TB, Win11 Home – $2,699.99 Ryzen 7, 16GB, 1TB, Win11 Pro – $2,749.99 Ryzen 9, 32GB, 2TB, Win11 Home – $2,999.99 Ryzen 9, 32GB, 2TB, Win11 Pro – $3,049.99

Origin PC Starting from $2,532 Ryzen 7, 16GB, 250GB, Win11 Home



9to5Toys’ Take

When it comes to high-end gaming/multi-purpose laptops, you have to leave all semblance of reasonable prices behind, though you do get a beast of a machine for the price. Just so you know, I used Origin’s configurator to build the laptop described above with the Ryzen 7 processor, and it came out to $4,160.

