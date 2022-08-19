Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro 512GB sees $559 cert. refurb discount to low of $840

Best Buy now offers the Geek Squad Refurbished Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro 512GB for $839.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,399, today’s offer is delivering a rare chance to save on a renewed model with a steep $559 in savings attached. We have hardly seen new condition discounts on the flagship iPadOS machine over the past several months, making this all-time low discount even more compelling.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’d like to take M1 for a spin but in a more compact and affordable package, the new iPad Air 5 is just your ticket. Stepping down to a 10.9-inch form-factor, this one is powered by Apple Silicon just the same but makes some adjustments to deliver the lower price tag that is now also on sale. Starting at $559, you can score all of the new colorways at up to $70 off while taking advantage of Touch ID, a Center Stage-backed 12MP camera, and everything else iPadOS has to offer.

Though whether you opt for the largest or smallest M1 iPad, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

