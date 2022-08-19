Strap an official Nike Apple Watch 42/44mm Sport Band on your wrist at $25 (Reg. $49)

Now sitting alongside our ongoing Apple Watch Series 7 deals, Best Buy is offering the Nike Sport Band for Apple Watch 44mm in Ironstone/Black for $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or no-cost pickup where available. Regularly $49, much like the 41 and 45mm options directly from Apple, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find with $24 in savings. Compatible with 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch models (some reports suggest it works with 45mm options as well), it delivers a “high-performance” fluoroelastomer with the compression-molded perforations we have become accustom to on the Nike offerings. You’ll also find the pin-and-tuck closure “to ensure a clean fit” alongside the dark ironstone colorway and Best Buy ships it with “Free Apple Music for up to 6 months (new or returning subscribers only).” More details below.

This popular third-party Nike-style Apple Watch band comes in loads of colorways on Amazon and starts at just $7 Prime shipped. It’s hard to imagine it being quite as high-quality as the official variant above, but it might be worth a look for folks not looking to drop $25 for a single band with no color options. This genuine leather option is also on sale right now for just over $9 Prime shipped if you want something a little bit more business-class as well.

Then go dive into our coverage of the brand new Pad & Quill US ballistic fabric Apple Watch Field Strap. This one was unveiled just a couple days ago as one of the more unique offerings in the brand’s handcrafted lineup. Delivering hits of leather alongside the Cordura fabric design, you’ll also find your choice of nickel or matte black hardware and buckles as well as a notable 20% launch discount. Get a closer look right here.

Nike Sport Band for Apple Watch features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded perforations for breathability, the Nike Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin.

