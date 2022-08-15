Outfit your Apple Watch Series 7 with an affordable leather band at $9 (Save 30%)

OUHENG (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band 45/44/42mm for $9.19 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low at over 30% off. This beats our previous mention from earlier in the year by $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen since early 2021. Compatible with every Apple Watch released so far, including the latest Series 7, this leather band elevates the look of your wearable from the sport strap that was included in the box. Comprised of genuine leather, it features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s said to patina over time. Head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Or should today’s lead deal have you thinking it’s time to upgrade your actual wearable, we’re tracking some all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 right now. With prices starting at $279, now is your chance to save on the latest release at closeout prices before new iterations arrive next month. There is up to $230 in savings attached to some of the higher-end models, as well.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

