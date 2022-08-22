Game of Thrones: The Complete Series DVD and 4K box sets fall to all-time lows starting from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is giving Game of Thrones fans the opportunity to score the complete series on DVD and 4K at new all-time low prices we’ve seen. For those who want the entire series but are on a tighter budget, the DVD box set can be had for $59.99 shipped which is down from the $90 which has been seen most of this year. Here you will get a DVD set consisting of 34 discs that span the entire series. While it may not be of the highest quality, it is a great way to watch this popular show without paying for a streaming subscription. For those fans who want to experience this 8-season saga in the highest quality, keep reading below.

For the best possible viewing experience, the 4K box set can be had for $99.99 shipped. This is down from $149 where it has been throughout most of the year. In addition to being able to watch the entire series in 4K Dolby Vision HDR with Dolby Atmos surround sound baked in, you will also have access to over 15 hours of bonus features including the two-part Game of Thrones: Reunion Special, audio commentaries, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and even more. To properly experience these 4K discs with HDR, you will need an Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player and a TV capable of 4K HDR playback.

As previously mentioned, you’ll want a 4K HDR TV to fully utilize those 4K discs, so why not check out the 2022 model LG 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,997 and score a $200 Visa gift card. This equates to over $700 in savings, including the gift card, and nets you LG’s self-lit OLED pixels and the a9 Gen5 AI processor, this is the brand’s latest 65-inch evo model with a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Dolby Vision support is also present here.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series features:

Trouble is brewing in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. For the driven inhabitants of this visionary world, control of Westeros’ Iron Throne holds the lure of great power. But in a land where the seasons can last a lifetime, winter is coming…and beyond the Great Wall that protects them, an ancient evil has returned. Based on the bestselling book series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ by George R.R. Martin comes this epic HBO drama series set in a fantastic realm where noble families engage in a deadly fight for control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!