Save up to $120 on Ninja’s home ice cream and gelato makers starting from $100 (Refurb)

Justin Kahn -
Home GoodswootNinja
$120 off From $100

Woot is now offering some solid price drops on refurbished Ninja CREAMi ice cream makers for today only. You can score the CREAMi NC301 Ice Cream Maker for $109.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $230, this model fetches just under $219 brand new at Amazon currently where it very rarely drops down to the $149 range. On top of that, Woot is also offering the NC300 model in refurbished condition at $99.99 Prime shipped with the main difference on this one being the five built-in preset programs by comparison to the seven on the model above. In both cases, you’re looking at Ninja’s all-in-one ice cream, sorbet, and gelato maker with a series of one-touch options, a mix-in phase for adding your own add-on ingredients (like “chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more”) as well as a handy re-spin function if you “want your processed treat softer and creamier.” Everything ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and you’ll find more details below. 

While not quite as elegant an option in terms of the presets and more modern design, the Cuisinart ICE-21P1 1.5-quart model is still worth a look. This ice cream maker can also help with frozen yogurt and sorbet alongside a price tag that starts at $70, or $30 under today’s most affordable lead deal, and in brand new condition on Amazon. 

Alongside this deal on Instant Pot’s 3-quart Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker down at $63, our home goods deal hub has even more ways to upgrade your kitchen arsenal at a discount. While we are talking multi-cookers, this deal on COSORI’s smartphone-controlled 8-in-1 air fryer grill is still live via an on-page coupon on Amazon that knocks the total down from $160 to $119 shipped. All of the details you need on that are right here.

Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker features:

  • NINJA CREAMI: With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more.
  • FROM HEALTHY TO INDULGENT: Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and much more. The Ninja CREAMi makes delicious treats that fit your lifestyle.
  • COMPACT FOR YOUR COUNTERTOP: The CREAMi is compact in size allowing for seamless storage and fitting easily on your countertop.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s Mac Studio powers your pro workstation at...
Save 20% on iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 car ...
Google Pixel Buds Pro see first discount to $175 (Save ...
Google’s all-new Pixel 6a receives second cash di...
iPad mini 6 finally back in stock at Amazon in all four...
Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen returns to all-time low for ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Pro $399 off, Pixel 6/Pro ...
Latest Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance lightstrips and la...
Load more...
Show More Comments