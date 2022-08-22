Save up to $120 on Ninja’s home ice cream and gelato makers starting from $100 (Refurb)

Woot is now offering some solid price drops on refurbished Ninja CREAMi ice cream makers for today only. You can score the CREAMi NC301 Ice Cream Maker for $109.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $230, this model fetches just under $219 brand new at Amazon currently where it very rarely drops down to the $149 range. On top of that, Woot is also offering the NC300 model in refurbished condition at $99.99 Prime shipped with the main difference on this one being the five built-in preset programs by comparison to the seven on the model above. In both cases, you’re looking at Ninja’s all-in-one ice cream, sorbet, and gelato maker with a series of one-touch options, a mix-in phase for adding your own add-on ingredients (like “chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more”) as well as a handy re-spin function if you “want your processed treat softer and creamier.” Everything ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and you’ll find more details below.

While not quite as elegant an option in terms of the presets and more modern design, the Cuisinart ICE-21P1 1.5-quart model is still worth a look. This ice cream maker can also help with frozen yogurt and sorbet alongside a price tag that starts at $70, or $30 under today’s most affordable lead deal, and in brand new condition on Amazon.

Alongside this deal on Instant Pot’s 3-quart Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker down at $63, our home goods deal hub has even more ways to upgrade your kitchen arsenal at a discount. While we are talking multi-cookers, this deal on COSORI’s smartphone-controlled 8-in-1 air fryer grill is still live via an on-page coupon on Amazon that knocks the total down from $160 to $119 shipped. All of the details you need on that are right here.

Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker features:

NINJA CREAMI: With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more.

FROM HEALTHY TO INDULGENT: Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and much more. The Ninja CREAMi makes delicious treats that fit your lifestyle.

COMPACT FOR YOUR COUNTERTOP: The CREAMi is compact in size allowing for seamless storage and fitting easily on your countertop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!