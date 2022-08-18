Save 37% on Instant Pot’s 3-quart Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker down at $63

Amazon is now offering the 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $62.98 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 37% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen this year with this deal coming within $4 of the 2022 low. The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a great addition to any kitchen with it delivering nine different ways to prepare meals and side dishes. The 3-quart capacity means you won’t be preparing any large meals but it is suitable for cooking some food for yourself and maybe a couple of friends. The stainless steel look is complemented by the feature set allowing this pot to work as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, sterilizer, and more. Keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a larger capacity cooker, you could grab the Presto 8-quart Aluminum Pressure Cooker for $59. You do lose out on the 9-in-1 capability of the Instant Pot option above alongside the self-contained cooking appliance. This cooker relies on your stovetop to function, whether it be a regular, smooth-top, or induction range. There is an included cooking rack and a 64-page instruction and recipe book so you can get up and running as soon as you get it.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. We’re also tracking a deal on the Ninja 12-in-1 8-quart OS401 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer at $150, the second-best Amazon price to date. You’re looking at 12 built-in cooking functions for an all-in-one experience including pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sous vide, keep warm, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat settings.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 3-quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker features:

Easy to use, easy to clean, fast, versatile, and convenient, the Instant Pot Duo™ Plus replaces 9 kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, rice cooker, sterilizer & warmer. With 15 built-in smart programs, you can prepare your favorite dishes with the press of a button. Redefine cooking and enjoy quick and easy meals anywhere, any time. The Instant Pot Duo Plus offers the quality, convenience and versatility you’ve come to expect from Instant – discover amazing.

