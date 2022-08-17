COSORI’s smartphone-controlled 8-in-1 air fryer grill now down at $119 with this coupon

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart COSORI 8-in-1 Smokeless Indoor Grill and Smart XL Air Fryer Combo for $119 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $160, this is a solid $40 price drop, slightly below our previous mention on a very similar model, and the lowest we can find. Alongside the 6-quart, 8-in-1 cooking action (crisp, air grill, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, preheat, and keep warm), this model stands out from the bigger brands with smartphone connectivity at a lower price. Rarely seen outside of the COSORI options at under $120, you can leverage Alexa or Google Assistant and your most-used EDC device for hands-free control over your cooker including making temperature adjustments and monitoring cook times. Head below for more details.

While today’s lead deal is already on the more affordable side of things when it comes to brands you can really trust in the air fryer grill cooker space, this Ninja offer is worth a look as well. If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, you can land an originally $300 Ninja model with a similar feature set, albeit without the smartphone connectivity, for $100 Prime shipped right now as part of a recent Woot sale. Get a closer look at this offer in yesterday’s coverage.

Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers to bolster your cooking and kitchen arsenal including this notable price drop on the Instant Pot Dual Plus. This versatile coffee maker can handle both Nespresso pods and K-Cups as well as your ground beans of choice at $160 shipped, down from the regular $200 price tag for the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year. Everything you need to know is right here.

COSORI 8-in-1 Smart Indoor Air Fryer Grill features:

MEET THE COSORI INDOOR GRILL: Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

100 PRE-PROGRAMMED RECIPES: Discover over 100 step-by-step recipes made by COSORI chefs on the VeSync app. Just choose a recipe and your indoor grill will automatically be set to the correct temperature and time

NO THAWING TIME: Take foods from frozen solid to golden and crispy with a tender interior in under 25 minutes

MORE THAN A GRILL: Turn your grill into an air fryer to cook meals with up to 85% less fat than traditionally deep-fried foods. Choose from 8 versatile cooking functions: Crisp, Air Grill, Roast, Broil, Bake, Dehydrate, Preheat, and Keep Warm

VIRTUALLY SMOKE-FREE: A pre-installed activated carbon filter, precise temperature presets, and splatter guard effectively reduce unwanted smoke and odors during the cooking process to keep your kitchen clean and cool

