Official Zelda Hylian Shield collectible statue hits one of its best prices yet at $64, plus more

As part of its latest collectibles and statue sale, GameStop is now offering the First 4 Figures Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield statue for $63.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a solid 20% off, about $8 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked on the GameStop exclusive standard edition model that is now well below the exclusive edition we featured late last year at $100 (it has built-in lightning and more). This is easily one of the more epic official Zelda collectibles out there and a great addition ahead of next year’s release of Breath of the Wild 2. This one measures about 11.5-inches tall and comes with the magnetic pedestal you see in the image above so you can display in it your game room. The removable PVC shield also ships with a collectible First 4 Figures leaflet. Head below for more deals and details.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Statue features:

First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC collectible, the Hylian Shield from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The hero of Hyrule, Link, has tons of weapons, armor sets, and shields at his disposal when exploring the vast kingdom of Hyrule, but one of his most iconic pieces of equipment in the entire The Legend of Zelda series is the Hylian Shield. The blue front with silver borders, the Triforce symbol, and Hyrule’s crest are staples in its classic design, and this particular statue was inspired by the design from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

