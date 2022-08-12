Add Nintendo’s playable Game & Watch Zelda handheld console to your collection at $40

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $50 $40

Walmart is once again offering the Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda handheld console down at $39.97 shipped. Regularly $50 and currently selling for $45 at Amazon, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked and is the best we can find. Unveiled during Nintendo’s E3 conference showcase in 2021 to sit alongside the the Mario model, it was launched as part the iconic series’ 35th anniversary. You’re looking at a mini collectible and playable handheld console pre-loaded with three Zelda classics: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. You’ll also find “a version of the Game & Watch classic, Vermin, starring Link, and a playable clock and timer” on there as well. Hit up our feature piece for a closer look and head below for more. 

Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda edition makes for a wonderful collector’s item, not to mention and interesting little mobile console for enjoying some classic titles in the series. it features a green and golden paint job that will run you $50 plus shipping directly from Nintendo. It also sits nicely alongside the aforementioned Super Mario Bros. edition that launched as part of the titular character’s own 35th birthday in your Mushroom Kingdom collection as well. 

Swing by our Friday roundup fo the best console game deals and then check out some of the latest from the world of Nintendo below:

Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda Edition features:

  • With a retro look, legendary flourishes, and the power to save Hyrule, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is a tribute to 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series.
  • Included are three Full Legend of Zelda games; The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.
  • There’s also a version of the Game & Watch classic, Vermin, starring Link, and a playable clock and timer.

