Take a look at this epic Hylian Shield statue from Zelda Breath of the Wild, pre-orders now $10 off

Today we are taking a closer look at the epic new Hylian Shield statue from The Legend of Zelda Breath of Wild. Straight from Nintendo’s ground-breaking 2017 entry into the long-running series, First4Figures now has its latest collectible figure up for pre-order with a nice early bird price drop in tow. As we all anxiously await more details and the release date for Breath of the Wild 2 (or whatever it might be called, gameplay footage here), this might be the most epic collectible inspired by the original we have seen yet and a must-have for any hardcore fan of the series. Head below for a closer look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield statue.

New Hylian Shield statue from Zelda Breath of Wild

The First4Figures Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield statue is the latest collectible from the brand and about as epic of a shelf accoutrement a fan of the series could have.

The hero of Hyrule, Link, has tons of weapons, armor sets, and shields at his disposal when exploring the vast kingdom of Hyrule, but one of his most iconic pieces of equipment in the entire The Legend of Zelda series is the Hylian Shield. The blue front with silver borders, the Triforce symbol, and Hyrule’s crest are staples in its classic design, and this particular statue was inspired by the design from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

You’re looking at a 11.5- by 8- by 5-inch PVC painted rendition of the Hylian Shield perched up on a magnetic stand with an LED light-up function for display purposes:

As for the base it’s mounted on, the Hylian Shield attaches magnetically to the display stand it comes with, which is simple by design but perfectly accentuates the shield itself. The Exclusive Edition of this statue comes with bright LED functionality beneath the gold rivet details of the stand, giving the shield an even more majestic look!

Limited Edition numbering, magnetized base stand, a touch sensor along the bottom for the lighting rig, a collector’s box, and descriptive leaflet are all present and accounted for with a Premium Deluxe Box and an authentication card available as well.

According to First4Figures, orders placed “on or before 31st December 2021, 16:00 Hong Kong time [will] receive $10 off” as part of its early bird offer. Now available at $99.99, it is listed as shipping in Q1 2022.

Here are more details from First4Figures:

With the Exclusive Edition, you also receive First 4 Figures’ beautifully designed signature Premium Deluxe Box that perfectly complements its contents and may serve as a display! Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer exclusively on First4Figures.com! The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hylian Shield (Exclusive Edition) comes with the following:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hylian Shield PVC statue

Magnetic display stand

Comes with LED functionality

Premium Deluxe Box

Limited edition numbering

Authentication card

