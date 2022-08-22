Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch hits second-best price at $199 (Reg. $295)

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199 shipped. Coming within $3 of the all-time low set back on Prime Day, this is down from the usual $295 price tag. At $96 off, this is the second-best price to date and $30 under our previous mention. Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Skagen lineup provides improved battery life to complement its more responsive performance. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.28-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capabilities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of things, the previous-generation Fossil Gen 5E sells for $168 and will refresh your fitness-tracking timepiece for less. It may not run the latest chipset or software, but provides a lower-end price point for getting in on the smart wearable game. There’s a similar 1.2-inch display, but no always-on feature like the lead deal.

Another must-have accessory to your Android handset is the Google Pixel Buds Pro, which just went on sale this morning. Marking the very first chance to save period since launching earlier in the summer, these new debuts rest at $175 alongside the more affordable Pixel Buds A-Series at another new low of $69.

Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100+ chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps.

