Google Pixel Buds Pro see first discount to $175 (Save $25), plus Pixel Buds A-Series hit $69

After a pair of notable Google discounts went live over the weekend, Amazon is now back with an even more rare chance to save. Right now, the all-new Google Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for the very first time at $174.99 shipped in two styles. Normally you’d pay $200, with today’s offer delivering $25 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Google’s just-released earbuds just launched earlier this summer and arrive as the brand’s new flagship listening experience. Everything is centered around active noise cancellation for the first time, with the Pixel Buds Pro also being backed by a transparency mode. Then there’s 11 hours of playback and the companion Qi-enabled charging case that delivers an extra 20 hours of listening that you can read all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today alongside the all-new debuts, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are also marked down courtesy of Amazon and now sitting at $69. You’d more regularly pay $99 with today’s offer beating our previous Prime Day mention by $10 and delivering a new 2022 low at $30 off.

Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as a more affordable take on true wireless earbuds than the lead deal and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Then make sure to go check out the price cut we tracked yesterday on Google’s all-new Pixel 6a. This is marking only the second cash discount period, and delivers $50 in savings in order to mark a return to the all-time low of $399.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

