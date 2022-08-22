Score an Xbox Series X console with an extra official wireless controller down at $540 shipped

While you can still score Xbox Series S at $50 off or with a free game for $290, we are also seeing a rare offer on Xbox Series X. Trusted eBay seller AntOnline is offering Microsoft’s flagship Series X console with an extra official wireless controller for $539.99 shipped. The console is regularly $500 and the controllers run for around $50 or more yielding a slight discount on today’s bundle. While it might not be a massive price drop, Series X consoles are essentially never on sale and you still need to request an invite at Amazon to even buy one at full price. At least with today’s bundle offer you can land one alongside an extra controller for Madden 23 (or whatever else you’re playing) with a nice little discount attached. Head below for more details and hit up our first impressions feature for a closer look.

Just keep in mind that you can score one without the controller directly from Walmart right now at the full $500 price tag as well. And as we mentioned above, you can get into the current-generation of Xbox gaming with a couple ongoing deals on the all-digital Series S machine right now as well. Still down at $250 via Adorama, Microsoft is also throwing in a FREE game with bundles going for $290, or as much as $80 in savings right now.

Swing by this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best Xbox game deals, then check out our coverage of Turtle Beach’s new REACT-R Xbox controller. This new $40 offering features Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing audio technology, controls for both game and chat volume as well as support for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows. Get a closer look right here.

Xbox Series X features:

Introducing Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Play thousands of titles from four generations of consoles—all games look and play best on Xbox Series X. At the heart of Series X is the Xbox Velocity Architecture, which pairs a custom SSD with integrated software for faster, streamlined gameplay with significantly reduced load times. Seamlessly move between multiple games in a flash with Quick Resume. Explore rich new worlds and enjoy the action like never before with the unmatched 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power. Enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second, advanced 3D spatial sound, and more.

