Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C to Lightning Cable sees first discount to $24

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C to Lightning Cable for $24.36 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer marks the very first price cut to date and delivers $5 in savings to hit that new all-time low status. This official cable from Apple lets you refuel your iPhone, AirPods, and even Magic Mac accessories without being tethered directly to the wall outlet or charger. The 2-meter length provides plenty of slack for refueling in bed, on the couch, and really anywhere else that could benefit from the extended length. Plus, the USB-C port lets you take full advantage of faster charging speeds.

If you can live without an in-house Apple cable, Anker’s PowerLine III Flow cord is a personal favorite that’s also quite popular with other iPhone owners. Coated in a grippy rubber material, this cable still measures 2 meters in length and features USB-C, but is a bit more affordable at $20 right now on Amazon. We previously reviewed the cables last year and walked away quite impressed, as well.

Or for those rocking an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, it’s hard to go wrong with Apple’s official MagSafe charger. Right now the in-house accessory is down to the lowest price of the year, giving you a chance to finally adopt the unique magnetic wireless charging tech for just $30.

Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable features:

Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac for syncing and charging, or to your USB-C enabled iPad for charging. You can also use this cable with your Apple 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W or 96W USB‑C Power Adapter to charge your iOS device and even take advantage of the fast-charging feature on select iPhone and iPad models.

