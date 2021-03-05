You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Apple’s official Lightning cables have received a lot of flack over the years for how poorly they hold up to prolonged wear and tear, making third-party MFi offerings a go-to for many. Anker has time and time again rose through the ranks to deliver some of our favorite options out there, and the brand’s new Powerline III Flow cords continue that, but arrive with a new soft touch design and USB-C connectivity. Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys answers whether these unique cords deserve a spot in your charging setup or everyday carry.

Hands-on with Anker Powerline III Flow cable

As the latest addition to the growing Anker Powerline collection of MFi Lightning cables, its latest III Flow variant arrives with more than a new name. The refreshed soft touch design comes in a variety of colors and provides a more premium feel than other cords out there, even Apple’s. Underneath the new silica coating is the usual Anker durability that brings some added bend and twist resistance into the mix. The other end of the cable also terminates in a USB-C adapter, allowing you to take advantage of PD or GaN chargers.

Starting at $22 depending on the length of cord you opt for, the new Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cables are a bit pricier than some of the brand’s other offerings. But after putting it to the test, those looking to step up from the more affordable third-party options out there will surely appreciate the premium build here.

Here’s a look at the spec sheet:

Soft to the Touch: You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silica gel finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device.

Super Strength: Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

Bend It, Twist It, Flex It: Remains tangle-free even when stuffed into a bag or pocket, or wrapped around a portable charger.

Certified Safe: MFi certified to work flawlessly with all of your Lightning devices, including iPhone 12 and iPad. Safely charge your device at its highest possible speed when connected to a Power Delivery high-speed charger.

Tested with 9to5Toys

The latest addition to Anker’s stable of iPhone chargers enters as arguably its most enticing yet. I’ve been using the brand’s cables for years now, and have almost always preferred them over Apple’s official offerings. And while the previous cords from Anker have certainly been quite reliable already, the new Powerline III Flow steps that up to a new level.

My favorite thing about the cord is that everything is wrapped in a soft, rubbery material that on top of adding some extra durability into the mix, just feels great. If you’ve owned any of Apple’s silicone iPhone cases or Apple Watch bands, you know just how high of a quality standard has been set, and Anker manages to match that with a similar premium material that still feels entirely unique.

All of that is to say that even with the higher than usual price tag, Anker’s Powerline III Flow cable delivers a lot of value at the $22 price point. Despite the premium inclusions, this still clocks in at a more affordable rate than Apple’s first-party offering, and with a better all-around build, in my opinion.

It has quickly become my go-to for using with USB-C power banks or wall chargers and quickly tops off my iPhone. And only time will tell how it holds up to wear and tear, but if Powerline III Flow is anything like other Anker Lighting cables, this should have no issues holding up well into the future.

