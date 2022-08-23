Belkin’s Google Assistant/Alexa SoundForm Elite Speaker with Qi charging from $90 ($110 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Belkin Google Assistant SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $300 directly from Belkin and more like $200 at Best Buy, today’s deal is matching our previous mention at up to $110 off and is the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the Alexa-ready variant down at $99 shipped via Amazon right now. Boasting Devialet-engineered sound quality, these smart speakers deliver Google Assistant or Alexa voice control alongside your typical Bluetooth audio streaming from all of your smart gear. The whole home audio-ready experience (it can be paired with other Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers) also provides a novel Qi charging pad (up to 10W for compatible devices) so you can just drop your smartphone on there for a quick top off. Head below for more details.

Amazon’s smart Echo speakers deliver a notable lower-cost alternative to the Belkin SoundForm Elite highlighted above. Currently on sale as part of its latest summer event, there are models starting from just $40 Prime shipped right now with similar voice command action via Alexa as well as the ability to control other smart home gear in your space. Get a closer look at these deals in our latest roundup.

We also just got our first look at the new Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 speaker. Previous-generation models have been among our favorite in the category, so we have high hopes for the latest from UE. A new recycled build and improved battery life join a series of vibrant colorways, an IP67 waterproof build, floating design, and a 131-foot Bluetooth range. Get a closer look at what to expect on the latest from the brand in our launch coverage.

Belkin Google Assistant SoundForm Elite features:

Experience quality sound with this black Belkin smart speaker. The compatibility with Google Assistant lets you listen and control music in different rooms simultaneously, while the Push-Push woofer design eliminates vibrations for exemplary sound output. This Belkin smart speaker has a fast built-in charging system that charges smartphones wirelessly while you stream music.

