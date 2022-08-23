Chefman’s dual-basket air fryer now one of the most affordable out there at $70 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to $180 at Best Buy where it is now matched as part of its Deals of the Day, this is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and well below the typical $120 price tag it carries there. It is also now among the more affordable dual basket air fryers you’ll find from a trustworthy brand, delivering a pair of 4.5-quart baskets so you can cook two individual dishes at the same time. Alongside eight built-in cooking functions for “crispy chicken, fresh fish, succulent steak, golden French fries,” and more, it also sports sync tech to ensure both sides of the cooker finish at the same time no matter what you have in them. A built-in LED shake reminder and manual temperature setting options are also in place. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $70 and under dual air fryer section will highlight just how notable today’s lead deal actual is. There’s really not a single other notable model out there. But if you think a smaller, more standard solution will do the trick, it’s hard to go wrong with Chefman’s 2-quart TurboFry at $37 shipped when it comes to solo meals and side dishes. It is also among the most popular options on Amazon.

We are still tracking a solid offer on Govee’s regularly $40 4-Probe Meat Thermometer down at $24 right now of you’re looking to keep a closer eye on the meats in the oven and on the BBQ instead. But we also have COSORI’s smartphone-controlled 8-in-1 air fryer grill on sale from the regular $160 down to $119 shipped that will handle all of your indoor grilling and air fryer needs with built-in temperature control as well. Swing by our home goods guide for additional offers.

Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer features:

Chefman just made family mealtime faster, tastier, and easier than ever. No matter the crowd, the TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer has you completely covered. Two spacious 4.5-quart, nonstick baskets allow you to cook double the dishes–with double the flavor. With synced baskets and a handy finish-time feature, every single main dish and side will be cooked to crispy perfection. With effortless one-touch digital control and eight built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. No matter if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, a medium-rare ribeye, or golden fries, this appliance helps you cook with complete confidence. The adjustable temperature of 200°F to 400°F and the ability to add or subtract time allow you to tailor your air frying.

