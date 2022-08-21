Google’s all-new Pixel 6a receives second cash discount at low of $399 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB Smartphone for $399 shipped in several colors. Normally fetching $449, this is only the second cash discount to date on the recently-released handset that just hit the scene last month. It’s now $50 off and marking a return to the all-time low, too.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

A great accessory for your new Pixel 6a would be scoring the discount we tracked this morning on the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. We’ve hardly seen this official accessory on sale since it launched earlier in the year, and now it is returning to the all-time low for only the second time with $20 in savings attached. It’s a notable nightstand companion for charging your device and so much more at $59.

Though if you would prefer to go with even higher-end devices in Google’s latest lineup, we’re still currently tracking a pair of markdowns on the recent Pixel 6/Pro devices. In either case, these price cuts are delivering some of the best prices to date in the process. Starting off with the Pixel 6 down at $499 from its usual $599 price tag, there’s even deeper discounts on the Pixel 6 Pro at $250 off.

Google Pixel 6a features:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

