GIGABYTE’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor with HDR hits new low at $230

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $229.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day. Down from $280 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering a premium experience to your setup, this monitor packs a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. There’s also built-in KVM functionality over USB-C so you can use this monitor with multiple computers easily. This monitor also packs 8-bit color with a 94% DCI-P3/123% sRGB color coverage with DisplayHDR400 support in tow as well. You can also mount the display with any VESA-compatible monitor arm, making it quite versatile as well. GIGABYTE’s monitor features two HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.2 inputs as well as USB-C and USB-A. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this North Bayou monitor mount that features full-motion and a gas spring at $27 on Amazon. It supports displays ranging from 17- to 30-inches and up to 19.8-pounds. I much prefer monitors mounted on arms like this because it cleans up my desk space and gives me more room for products, devices, and more.

There’s a few Logitech peripherals on sale right now to further upgrade your desk setup. Firstly, there’s the Logitech all-white Blue Yeti USB Mic on sale for $78, which is down from $130 and marks a new all-time low. Then, you won’t want to miss out on Logitech’s StreamCam which features 1080p60 output at a low of $102.

GIGABYTE 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

GIGABYTE gaming monitors pack upscale performance into a streamlined package. The M32QC provides an immersive experience through fluid gameplay and great color accuracy with 1ms response time, up to 165Hz refresh rate, and compatibility with graphic card software.

