Logitech’s StreamCam with 1080p60 support is made for gaming and video calls at low of $102

Amazon is offering the Logitech StreamCam 1080p60 USB-C Webcam for $101.99 shipped. Normally going for $145, and going for $140 in black right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Perfect for both streamers and those who work from home, this webcam features a 1080p resolution at 60 FPS. The StreamCam uses a “premium glass lens” and delivers “smart auto-focus” which ensures that you always stay tack sharp. It’s also optimized to be used with OBS, XSplit, and StreamLabs should you want to stream. On top of that, it connects to your computer via USB-C, which makes it the perfect option for newer computers. Dive into our hands-on review to take a closer look into this webcam. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the Logitech namesake and 1080p60 feature, this 1080p30 webcam is available for $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a built-in camera cover available here, ensuring that nobody can peep through your computer uninvited. Plus, it also sports microphones for higher-quality voice calls.

Do you need a new computer to play your favorite titles? Well, right now, the Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3070 Ti and 12th Generation i7 processor is on sale for $2,000, which is down $400 from its normal going rate. Plus, those after a little more power can check out the Razer Blade 14 down at $2,152 with a Ryzen 9 and RTX 3080. Be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

Logitech StreamCam features:

The Logitech StreamCam premium webcam streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps, delivering professional-quality results for YouTube videos and Twitch streaming. Create sharp, natural video with smooth motion and crisp details thanks to a premium glass lens and smart auto-focus system. Advanced features like automatic face tracking always keeps you front and center, even if you move around, while intelligent exposure ensures you look your best in any lighting. StreamCam is optimized for popular live streaming software like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), XSplit and Streamlabs OBS so you can instantly stream to all your favorite platforms.

