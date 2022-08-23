Logitech’s all-white Blue Yeti USB Mic hits Amazon all-time low at $78 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone in Whiteout for $77.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 40% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have ever tracked for a Yeti of any color, $13 under our previous mention on the black model, and the lowest we can find. You’re looking at a tri-capsule array that features three condenser capsules and various pickup patterns to support a wide range of recording scenarios, from individual casting and vocals to instruments and even discussion-based situations. Ideal for everything from your upstart podcast to demo music recording and streaming, it also carries onboard mic input gain control, a mute button, and a ”zero-latency” headphone output jack. Head below for more details.

If the Whiteout colorway isn’t going to match your battlestation and podcasting rig, take a look at the HyperX SoloCast. This more affordable solution delivers much of the same functionality as the model above, including the desktop stand, and comes in at $50 shipped on Amazon right now – the white model fetches $55. Hit up our hands-on review for more details on the user experience too.

Just be sure to run through our recent feature on the best podcast equipment for more suggestions in the USB microphone category as well. Then go dive into the model Audio-Technica just unveiled. This mainstay in the microphone and recording game just refreshed its popular AT2020 series with the 96kHz recording, built-in LED lighting, and more. All of the details you need are waiting in our launch coverage.

Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone features:

Tri-capsule array – 3 condenser capsules can record almost any situation

Multiple pattern selection – cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional & stereo

Gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output. Signal to noise: 100 dB

Perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, field recordings, conference calls

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!