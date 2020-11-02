HyperX SoloCast Review: Compact, simple, affordable, and sounds great

Following the release of the popular updated QuadCast S, the new HyperX SoloCast aims at taking some of those same features while making it even simpler and more affordable. Instead of any RGB lighting, the SoloCast features a single cardioid pick-up pattern, super compact design, and is equipped with a tap-to-mute area on top of the mic. Coming in at $59.99, it’s less than half the cost of the QuadCast S. So how does it sound? Head below to watch the video and find out for yourself.

Out of the box and Design

WIth it’s affordable price point, the packaging is pretty simple on the HyperX SoloCast. In the box, the mic also comes with a USB-C cable, quick start guide, and a removable stand.

While it doesn’t have the webbed shock mount like the QuadCast line, the Stand offers some great support and can rotate the microphone in 45-degree increments to stand at an angle of completely horizontal on either side.

It’s also easy to remove from the stand by just pulling it out. To make sure it is placed back in the right direction, there are a couple of notches to line up when placing it back in the stand.

On the bottom of the SoloCast are threads for both ⅜ and ⅝ mounts. With these options, it should be able to fit on most stands and boom arms. It fits perfectly on my cheap Amazon boom I’ve been using for the last year and at 261g, you shouldn’t have to worry about weight.

HyperX SoloCast: Tap to mute

Unlike the QuadCast S, the feature set on the HyperX SoloCast is pretty limited. One of the main features, though, is the tap to mute function. While it’s not as big of an area as HyperX’s larger mics, it’s easy to find and very handy to use. This is something lacking on the Razer Seiren Mini, but the Seiren Mini is more affordable and has a more focused supercardioid pick-up pattern.

HyperX SoloCast: Video

Easy plug-n-play

Another great feature, or lack thereof, is the easy plug and play functionality. Because it’s so simple, there’s no need to connect the SoloCast to a computer to make tweaks or set it up with HyperX’s NGenuity software.

Of course, this means there’s no customization for the sound like the robust Blue Yeti X, and no color configuration like the QuadCast S, but for those looking for an affordable and easy to use option, this is probably totally fine. To change the volume of the mic, you’ll have to use your system’s sound settings or make adjustments in a specific software like OBS

How does the HyperX SoloCast sound?

Aimed at streaming and content creation, the SoloCast’s condenser capsule delivers a frequency response of 20-20kHz. I think it sounds great and natural and most people will probably have a hard time telling a difference from competitors. I do think the QuadCast S sounds more rounded and natural, but the SoloCast sounds great and the bigger brother costs more than twice as much and takes up a lot more room.

The Razer Seiren Mini sounded like it had just a little low end or body to it, which may be good or bad for your situation. But, check out the video to hear for yourself what some of the competition sounds like.

One other feature that can cause some issues is the lack of a large dedicated shock mount like that found on the QuadCast line, at least in their stock setups. When typing on my keyboard with the microphones sitting on the desk, beyond just the keystrokes coming through the mic there was a boomier impact being picked up by the HyperX SoloCast from vibrations that weren’t in the QuadCast S. Vibrations were being sent through the stand and not the shock mount on the QuadCast. Again, check out the video to hear how this sounds.

If you’re planning on mounting the SoloCast on a boom arm, which I would definitely recommend, impact noises from vibrations shouldn’t be much of an issue. But, if you must leave it on the stock stand, you’ll probably pick up some impact sounds from your desk.

Final thoughts

Overall, the HyperX SoloCast is great and easy to use a microphone. I would definitely recommend picking up a boom arm like the cheap Amazon arm I use to make sure you can get the microphone close enough to your mouth and remove some of those impact noises from the hard stand.

It doesn’t have the customizability of other mics like QuadCast S or Blue Yeti X, but if you need a good performing mic at an affordable price, you’re definitely getting that with the HyperX SoloCast.

