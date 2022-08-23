Microsoft’s ergonomic Bluetooth wireless mouse nears Amazon low in all colors at $25 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse for $24.99 in all colors with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal going rate of $30 these days, this marks one of the best prices we’ve seen so far this year, though the peach colorway did fall to $22.50 back in February. With an ergonomic design and a teflon base, you’ll find that the tracking sensor is perfect for using on most materials. There are three customizable buttons and you can even program this mouse with app-specific functions to increase productivity, making it quite versatile all around. On top of that, to add to the premium look and feel the scroll wheel is machined aluminum for an even greater experience. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need something ergonomic, but need a wireless mouse still, then Amazon Basics has you covered. Just $10 Prime shipped scores you a cord-free mouse that runs off batteries, giving you a neat and tidy desk while still being fully functional. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to plug in a nano USB receiver for it to function, unlike today’s lead deal which uses Bluetooth to connect to your computer.

If you pick up the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse in glacier, then be sure to finish furnishing your desk with light-colored accessories. For instance, the Logitech Blue Yeti USB microphone in white is on sale for $78, which is a pretty decent savings from the normal $130 going rate. Also, there’s the Logitech StreamCam in white that’s on sale for $102 right now, down from a regular rate of $145 and marking a new low that we’ve tracked.

Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse features:

Work in comfort all day with our premium wireless ergonomic mouse. Navigate precisely and access your most-used features with 3 programmable buttons. Battery life may vary based on user and computing conditions. Smart Switching not available on devices running Windows 10 S. Customization requires download of the Mouse and Keyboard Center and is not available on devices running Windows 10 S or Mac OSX. Does not work on clear glass or mirrored surfaces. Available colors may vary by market. Battery life may vary based on user and computer conditions.

