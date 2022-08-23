Save $100 on both of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE smartphones from $500

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $700, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and is the first discount since Prime Day. This is one of the best discounts of the year, as well. Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package.

To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. Its Snapdragon 888 chip powers the whole experience, which is also backed by a 4,500mAh battery, triple sensor rear camera array, and 15W wireless charging. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset. Then head below for more.

While we’re talking about budget-friendly smartphones that have been made even more affordable thanks to cash discounts, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also on sale right now. Courtesy of Amazon, you can be home the unlocked 128GB handset at $499.99, down from its usual $600 price tag. This is marking one of the best prices of the year and marks the first price cut we’ve seen since Prime Day over a month ago.

Galaxy S20 FE packs a similar build to the lead deal, but as the S21 FE’s predecessor doesn’t have all of the same specs. Packed into the 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen is a Snapdragon 865 chip as well as a heavier build. Though you’re still looking at a 4,500mAh battery, 128GB of storage, 12MP triple camera array, and 120Hz refresh rate.

Then make sure to go check out the price cut we tracked earlier in the week on Google’s all-new Pixel 6a. This is marking only the second cash discount period, and delivers $50 in savings in order to mark a return to the all-time low of $399.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features:

Take your everyday experiences to the next level with the phone that’s designed to fuel the passions of every fan. Whether you’re a gaming guru, social star or fashionista, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is jam-packed with features that help you get more out of whatever you’re into, including an All-Day Intelligent Battery,¹ a powerful processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Plus, choose from four colors for a stylish look that will set off your fan vibe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!