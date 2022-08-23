SK hynix internal NVMe Gen3 SSDs with 3,500MB/s speeds on sale from $49 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now taking 20% off an assortment of Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 solid-state drive capacities. Kicking things off, we have the 1TB M.2 model down at $86.39 shipped. Normally fetching $108, this is a new all-time low at over $21 off and beats our previous mention by over $7. Much like you’ll find on the models below, this 1TB SSD upgrades your PC or NAS with Gen3 M.2 speeds that can handle up to 3,500MB/s transfers. Everything comes backed by a 5-year warranty for some added peace of mind for stored date, and the PCIe NVMe interface means the drive will be compatible with a wide range of devices. Head below for more.

SSD capacities also on sale:

If your setup could use some extra bulk storage that’s a bit more affordable than the SSD pricing above, WD’s 4TB Elements drive is the place to look. This portable offering does step down to a spinning hard drive, but that adjustment earns you a whopping 4TB of room for movies, files, photos, and Time Machine backups at just $90.

SK hynix Gold P31 SSD features:

Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology. Allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance. 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written). Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983.

