Skytech’s Chronos Gaming Desktop with RTX 3080 graphics falls to new low of $2,000

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Chronos Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 10GB Gaming Desktop for $1,999.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,500, this solid $500 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen while also being the first substantial discount to date. Coming equipped with a Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core 24-thread 3.8GHz processor and an RTX 3080 10GB graphics card, you will have no problems gaming at high and ultra details at 1440p with VR being a breeze to boot. You’ll have 1TB of NVMe PICe Gen4 SSD storage to have quick access to your game library with 16GB of RAM to back up the CPU and GPU performance. The CPU is cooled by a 360mm AIO water cooler so you can expect peak performance even under the most demanding games. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and the such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $930. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3080 present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Once you pick up your new gaming desktop, you should also look at getting a monitor upgrade. We’re currently tracking a new low price on GIGABYTE’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor at $230. This monitor also packs 8-bit color with a 94% DCI-P3/123% sRGB color coverage with DisplayHDR400 support and also packs in built-in KVM functionality over USB-C so you can use this monitor with multiple computers easily.

Skytech Chronos Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 10GB Desktop features:

Chronos delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today’s gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!