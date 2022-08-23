Save up to 36% on Ultraloq’s U-Bolt smart lock on sale today only from $74 at Woot

Today only, Woot is offering the Ultraloq Bluetooth Smart Door Lock U-Bolt in both colors from $73.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. The best deal to be had is on the model with the included Wi-Fi bridge at $95.99, which normally goes for $150 at Amazon when not on sale. Today’s deal beats our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Should you opt for the Wi-Fi version, you’ll be able to control this lock from anywhere through an app. There’s also a keypad for you to punch in a code instead of using a key or your smartphone. Plus, should the batteries die, there’s a physical key backup so you can still gain entry to your home. Keep reading for more.

For built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, consider picking up the Wyze Lock Bolt for $80 on Amazon. It comes in at $16 less than today’s lead deal and delivers many similar features. It has a built-in keypad, a fingerprint reader, and smartphone access. However, to keep costs low, Wyze did remove the physical key portion of the Lock Bolt. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more.

Further expand your smart home with the Roborock anniversary sale that’s delivering up to $510 in savings across many of its smart robotic vacuums and mops. Pricing starts at $330 and you can find more details on the sale in our coverage from earlier today. Then, give our smart home guide a look for all the other ways you can save on upgrades before we head into fall.

Ultraloq Smart Door Lock U-Bolt features:

5-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Door Lock: Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key.

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Door Lock via Bluetooth: Lock, unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did using smartphone App. Grant access to your family, guests or service people via a code or an eKey for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time. Ultraloq Bridge WiFi Adaptor is required for remote access (sold separately).

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Door Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket. Add random digits to protect your passcode from prying eyes. Even at night with the bright backlight. Up to 60 customizable 4-8 digits codes.

