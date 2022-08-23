Roborock’s anniversary sale delivers up to $510 in savings on smart robo vacs/mops from $330

Roborock – one of our favorite robotic vacuum brands out there –has now kicked off its 8th anniversary sale delivering up to $510 in savings on a range of models. Its official Amazon storefront is also matching the price on the most affordable of the bunch, the Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum, at $329.99 shipped. Regularly $430, this is a solid $100 price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This model features 2,700Pa suction power alongside automatic carpet detection to increase effectiveness and the multi-directional floating rubber brush that ensures optimal “cleanup even on uneven surfaces.” From there, you’ll find PreciSense LiDAR navigation as well as up to four individual floor maps for an intelligent cleaning experience as well as 180-minutes of continuous operation before it automatically returns to the charging dock. App control, including scheduling, suction power adjustments, no-go zones, invisible walls, and custom vacuum paths, is in place here as well. Head below for more of the 8th anniversary Roborock deals.

Roborock 8th anniversary deals:

While we are on the subject, be sure to dive into our recent coverage of the latest entry in Anker’s RoboVac lineup. Another one of our top picks, the RoboVacs deliver a ton of value and consumer choice in terms of feature set and price with the latest now seeing a solid $100 launch discount via its official Amazon storefront. Get all of the details and a closer look right here.

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum features:

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 2700Pa Suction: Roborock Q5 is the upgraded version of S4 Max.With powerful 2700Pa suction, the Roborock Q5 easily picks up pet hair, dust and finer dirts from floors or carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Auto Empty Dock Pure Support: The Roborock Q5 is compatible with the Auto Empty Dock Pure (sold separately), which offers automatic dust collection and holds up to 7-weeks of dust.

Precision Mapping with PreciSense LiDAR: LiDAR navigation creates accurate maps, and Q5 can save up to 4 maps. Use 3D Mapping to view your home in 3D and add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

