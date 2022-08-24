Amazon kitchen sale from $10: Cast Iron Dutch Ovens from just $26 (42% off), plus much more

Woot has now kicked off a notable Amazon Basics kitchen and home goods sale starting from just $10 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Alongside the food storage, accessories, and knife block sets, a standout offer here is the Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron 4.3-quart Dutch Oven at $25.99. Currently sitting at over $44 directly on Amazon, this is up to 42% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and among the best listings out there for a cast iron cooking pot like this. Available in three different colorways as part of today’s sale, it sports a 4.3-quart capacity that’s great for taking meals from the stovetop to the oven int he same vessel. The cast iron build is complemented by a a vibrant enameled finish that looks as pretty on the table as it is functional with a non-stick treatment, fitted lid, and the ability to sit inside an oven at up to 400-degrees. Head below for more details.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s Woot Amazon Basics kitchen gear sale to upgrade your cooking space at particularly affordable rates. A host of pantry storage containers is joined by its food saving options, fridge bins, glassware, dinner plates, and more. You’ll also find complete knife block sets and its bamboo dish rack starting from $10 Prime shipped.

While we are upgrading the kitchen, take a look at the new Amazon all-time low we are tracking on SodaStream’s black and silver retro Art Sparkling Water Maker. Featuring one of, if not, the most attractive designs in the brand’s lineup, the Art model is now down from the regular $130 price tag to $93.50 shipped for a limited time. It comes with a nice little starter pack to get you going right out of the box and you can get a closer look at the feature set in yesterday’s coverage. Swing by our home goods guide for even more household essentials and cooking gear deals.

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

Cast iron covered dutch oven in blue with side handles and fitted lid; oven safe to 400 degree Fahrenheit

Cast iron for even heat distribution and retention; enamel doesn’t have non-stick function; hand wash only

Always use hot-pads, oven mitts, or potholders while moving or removing cast iron cookware on or from the stove or oven

Holds 4.3 quarts

This smaller dutch over serves 3-4 people; perfect for side dishes, sauces, or cobblers

