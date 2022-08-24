Bring a Bowflex VeloCore 16 connected exercise bike home at $500 off, now $1,300

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $1,299.99 shipped. Regularly $1,700 and now matched at Best Buy for today only, this is $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The VeloCore 16 features, as the name suggests, a 16-inch console with an HD touchscreen alongside compatibility with JRNY (it comes with a 1-year membership) as well as Peloton and Zwift via your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV for a guided workout experience at home (or you can just throw some Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+ on). You’ll also find an adjustable racing-style seat, 4-way handlebars, and dual link pedals “with toe cages or shimano SPD clips,” and more. Head below for more details.

If you don’t care about the guided workouts, check out the Sunny Health & Fitness Synergy Series Magnetic Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike. This one sells for under $385 shipped, which is over $900 below the price of the higher-end Bowflex option above.

Or get outside and get some help with these Gold box deals on Schwinn e-bikes. You’ll find up to $420 off for today only with deals starting from $1,360 shipped on several different models and colorways. All of the details you need on these offers is waiting in today’s roundup and be sure to swing by our fitness tracker hub for some high-tech workout companions including the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch.

Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Indoor Cycling Bike features:

Explore addictive workouts from home with VeloCore, the ultimate indoor cycling experience that prompts you to explore something new – every day – from a 16” console that delivers daily custom workouts,* guided coaching,* streaming entertainment,≠ and more. But what truly sets this smooth, addictive ride a step above the rest is Lean Mode – an active core-engagement feature that enables you to lean left and right, transforming your stationary ride into a fun, full-body fitness experience.

