Schwinn e-bikes are up to $420 off for today only with Amazon lows starting from $1,360

Justin Kahn -
AmazonGreen DealsSchwinn
$1,360+
Schwinn Kettle Valley Adult Electric Bike

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $420 off a range of Schwinn e-bikes. One notable option here is on the Schwinn Kettle Valley Adult Electric Bike at $1,359.99 shipped. Regularly $1,700, this is a new Amazon all-time low at $340 off the going rate and the best we can find. Featuring an 18.5-inch aluminum frame alongside 28-inch wheels, it delivers a 7-speed setup and a gloss black paint job. From there, the 375Wh battery and 250-watt pedal assist hub drive motor (a “thumb pad controller lets you choose your level of assistance”) lasts for “up to 45 miles” with the ability to charge back up with any standard household outlet. Head below for additional deals on Schwinn e-bikes as part of today’s Gold Box. 

Today’s Schwinn e-bike Gold Box sale is delivering hundreds of dollars in savings on a few different models in the brand’s lineup. The deals start from $1,360, much like the model featured above, and go up to $1,680 for the higher-end configurations with several different colorways available. Browse through some of the new all-time lows right here while you can save up to $420

We are also still tracking the biggest sale of the year on the Rad Power Bikes. Delivering up to $400 in savings on a number of the brand’s designs, including the Utility model and the Fat Tire offering, now’s the time to dive into the Rad Power Bike lineup as you’ll likely get stuck paying full price if you wait much longer. All of the details you need on the deals are waiting in our previous roundup

Schwinn Kettle Valley Electric Bike features:

  • Ebike that is for comfortable commuting and neighborhood rides; 28-Inch wheels fit riders 64 to 74 inches tall
  • 250-watt pedal assist hub drive motor gives you an extra boost when you need it; Thumb pad controller lets you choose your level of assistance
  • Integrated 375-watt hour battery lasts up to 45 miles; Easily recharge with a standard household outlet
  • 7-speed twist shifter with Shimano derailleur provides smooth gear shifts; Mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power

