Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger falls to new low at $20.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is currently offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger for $20.32 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at cents under our previous mention and nearly $5 in savings. This is still one of the first price cuts overall, as well. Google’s official 30W charger was designed to deliver improved refuel times to its latest 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. The compact wall adapter will let you take full advantage of either handset’s top charging rates and comes backed with an official Google seal of approval attached. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, ditching the first-party seal of approval is a great way to save some extra cash. While you’ll have to supply your own cable, this 27W Spigen USB-C Charger at $18 will deliver much of the same experience to your Pixel 6 series smartphone without the Google premium attached. We found it to deliver a similar all-around charging experience to the 30W offering at notably less.

Earlier in the week we went hands-on with Anker’s just-released accessory. Entering the GaNPrime lineup, the new 65W USB-C power bank delivers a versatile way to refuel iPhone and even MacBooks when out and about. We called it the Swiss Army knife of chargers in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

Official Google 30W USB-C Charger features:

Charge your Pixel phone and other USB-C devices quickly with the Google 30W USB-C Charger and cable. The charger is thoughtfully designed using recycled materials, so you can feel good about using it. And it’s compact enough to take wherever you go. Charging speed varies and depends on device capabilities, battery age, usage during charging, and many other factors. Charging cable sold separately. Compatible USB-C devices sold separately. The plastic for the adapter’s enclosure is made from 50% post-consumer recycled material.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!